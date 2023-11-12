Live Radio
Michigan visits St. John’s (NY) following Tschetter’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press

November 12, 2023, 3:43 AM

Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (1-0)

New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan visits the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm after Will Tschetter scored 20 points in Michigan’s 92-62 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins.

St. John’s (NY) went 18-15 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Red Storm shot 44.9% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

Michigan went 18-16 overall a season ago while going 3-8 on the road. The Wolverines gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

