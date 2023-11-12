Michigan visits St. John’s (NY) following Tschetter’s 20-point outing

Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (1-0) New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Michigan visits…

Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (1-0)

New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan visits the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm after Will Tschetter scored 20 points in Michigan’s 92-62 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins.

St. John’s (NY) went 18-15 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Red Storm shot 44.9% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

Michigan went 18-16 overall a season ago while going 3-8 on the road. The Wolverines gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

