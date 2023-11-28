Michigan State plays Georgia Southern, looks for 4th straight home win

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-6) at Michigan State Spartans (3-3) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans…

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-6) at Michigan State Spartans (3-3)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -29; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Spartans face Georgia Southern.

The Spartans have gone 3-1 at home. Michigan State ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Tyson Walker averaging 9.2.

The Eagles have gone 0-4 away from home. Georgia Southern gives up 85.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.7 points per game.

Michigan State is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 50.0% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern scores 6.8 more points per game (70.3) than Michigan State gives up to opponents (63.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 22 points. Jaden is shooting 37.5% and averaging 10.2 points for Michigan State.

Deuce Dean is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Jamar Franklin is averaging 11.2 points for Georgia Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.