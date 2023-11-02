Live Radio
Michigan opens season at home against UNC Asheville

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:42 PM

UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines begin the season at home against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

Michigan finished 18-16 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Wolverines averaged 73.4 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 11.3 off of turnovers and 6.1 on fast breaks.

UNC Asheville went 19-2 in Big South play and 10-6 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 74.4 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

