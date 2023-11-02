Michigan opens season at home against UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Michigan Wolverines Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines begin the…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines begin the season at home against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

Michigan finished 18-16 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Wolverines averaged 73.4 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 11.3 off of turnovers and 6.1 on fast breaks.

UNC Asheville went 19-2 in Big South play and 10-6 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 74.4 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

