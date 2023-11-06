Michigan hosts UNC Asheville to start season

UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Michigan Wolverines Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -11.5; over/under is…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -11.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs for the season opener.

Michigan finished 18-16 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wolverines averaged 4.6 steals, 4.6 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

UNC Asheville went 19-2 in Big South games and 10-6 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 74.4 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

