Michigan hosts UNC Asheville in season opener

UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Michigan Wolverines Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -10.5; over/under is…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines begin the season at home against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

Michigan went 18-16 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wolverines averaged 73.4 points per game last season, 12.9 from the free throw line and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

UNC Asheville went 19-2 in Big South action and 10-6 on the road last season. The Bulldogs gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

