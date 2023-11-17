Michigan hosts Long Beach State following McDaniel’s 26-point game

Long Beach State Beach (1-2) at Michigan Wolverines (3-0) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines…

Long Beach State Beach (1-2) at Michigan Wolverines (3-0)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -14.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts the Long Beach State Beach after Dug McDaniel scored 26 points in Michigan’s 89-73 win over the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm.

Michigan finished 13-4 at home last season while going 18-16 overall. The Wolverines averaged 4.6 steals, 4.6 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Long Beach State went 17-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road a season ago. The Beach averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 14.5 from the free-throw line and 13.2 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

