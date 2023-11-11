Miami (OH) plays Texas State following Hunter’s 21-point performance

Texas State Bobcats (0-1) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5;…

Texas State Bobcats (0-1) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts the Texas State Bobcats after Darweshi Hunter scored 21 points in Miami (OH)’s 72-64 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

Miami (OH) went 9-9 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The RedHawks averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 30.8 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

Texas State went 16-19 overall last season while going 7-7 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 2.9 bench points last season.

