Miami (OH) hosts Coppin State after Hunter’s 21-point performance

Coppin State Eagles (0-4) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2)

Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -13; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays the Coppin State Eagles after Darweshi Hunter scored 21 points in Miami (OH)’s 75-65 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

Miami (OH) went 12-20 overall with a 9-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The RedHawks averaged 73.7 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 34.0% from deep last season.

Coppin State went 9-23 overall with a 5-16 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 7.0 second-chance points and 6.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

