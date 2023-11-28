Metskhvarishvili scores 19, UL Monroe beats Northwestern State 74-70

MONROE, La. (AP) — Nika Metskhvarishvili’s 19 points helped UL Monroe defeat Northwestern State 74-70 on Tuesday night. Metskhvarishvili had…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Nika Metskhvarishvili’s 19 points helped UL Monroe defeat Northwestern State 74-70 on Tuesday night.

Metskhvarishvili had eight rebounds and five blocks for the Warhawks (3-3). Tyreke Locure added 17 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Jalen Bolden shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Braelon Bush finished with 17 points for the Demons (1-6). Cliff Davis added 16 points for Northwestern State. Chase Forte also had 12 points and four assists. The loss is the sixth straight for the Demons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

