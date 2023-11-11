Metskhvarishvili scores 16, UL Monroe knocks off Central Michigan 74-64

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Nika Metskhvarishvili’s 16 points helped UL Monroe defeat Central Michigan 74-64 on Saturday. Metskhvarishvili shot…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Nika Metskhvarishvili’s 16 points helped UL Monroe defeat Central Michigan 74-64 on Saturday.

Metskhvarishvili shot 7 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Warhawks (1-1). Tyreke Locure scored 13 points and added six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Tyreese Watson finished with 13 points.

Anthony Pritchard led the Chippewas (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, five assists and two steals. Markus Harding added 14 points for Central Michigan. Aidan Rubio also had 12 points.

UL Monroe plays Louisiana Tech at home on Thursday, and Central Michigan visits Florida State on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.