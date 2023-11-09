Merrimack wins 93-72 over Worcester State

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Derkack’s 26 points helped Merrimack defeat Worcester State 93-72 on Thursday night. Derkack added…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Derkack’s 26 points helped Merrimack defeat Worcester State 93-72 on Thursday night.

Derkack added seven rebounds and five steals for the Warriors (1-1). Adam Clark scored 11 points while going 3 of 11 and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and added five assists and six steals. Devon Savage had 10 points and shot 3 for 10 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Aaron Nkrumah led the Lancers in scoring, finishing with 25 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Sam Dion added 12 points for Worcester State. Ryan Rubenskas also recorded nine points, six rebounds and three steals.

Merrimack visits Maine on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

