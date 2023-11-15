Merrimack visits Ohio State following Thornton’s 24-point outing

Merrimack Warriors (2-1) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -21.5; over/under…

Merrimack Warriors (2-1) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -21.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Bruce Thornton scored 24 points in Ohio State’s 73-66 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

Ohio State finished 16-19 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Buckeyes averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 11.5 on free throws and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

Merrimack went 18-16 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Warriors averaged 11.2 steals, 4.1 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

