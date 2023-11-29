Merrimack visits Georgetown following Epps’ 34-point performance

Merrimack Warriors (3-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) Washington; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -10; over/under is 140…

Merrimack Warriors (3-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-2)

Washington; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -10; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Jayden Epps scored 34 points in Georgetown’s 88-81 win over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Hoyas have gone 4-1 in home games. Georgetown averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Warriors are 1-3 on the road. Merrimack ranks fifth in the NEC with 11.4 assists per game led by Adam Clark averaging 3.9.

Georgetown averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Merrimack gives up. Merrimack has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Epps is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Georgetown.

Devon Savage averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Clark is averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.1 steals for Merrimack.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

