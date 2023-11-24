Live Radio
Mercer knocks off Tennessee State 60-59

The Associated Press

November 24, 2023, 2:44 PM

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Robby Carmody had 15 points in Mercer’s 60-59 win against Tennessee State on Friday.

Carmody was 5 of 9 shooting (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Bears (2-3). Amanze Ngumezi added 12 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Jake Davis was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Jaylen Jones finished with 18 points for the Tigers (4-2). Kinyon Hodges added 17 points, six rebounds and five steals for Tennessee State. In addition, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. finished with nine points.

NEXT UP

Mercer next plays Friday against Georgia on the road, and Tennessee State will visit Alabama A&M on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

