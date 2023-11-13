Live Radio
Mercer Bears set to play the Morehead State Eagles Tuesday

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 3:43 AM

Mercer Bears (1-1) at Morehead State Eagles (1-2)

Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Morehead State Eagles host the Mercer Bears.

Morehead State finished 22-12 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 66.6 points per game and shoot 43.8% from the field last season.

Mercer went 4-10 on the road and 14-19 overall last season. The Bears averaged 68.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

