Memphis visits Missouri after East’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:43 AM

Memphis Tigers (1-0) at Missouri Tigers (1-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays the Memphis Tigers after Sean East scored 21 points in Missouri’s 101-79 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Missouri went 25-10 overall a season ago while going 16-3 at home. The Missouri Tigers averaged 20.5 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and 25.0 bench points last season.

Memphis went 11-3 in AAC action and 7-5 on the road last season. The Memphis Tigers averaged 79.4 points per game last season, 15.9 on free throws and 18.3 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

