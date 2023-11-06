Live Radio
Memphis Tigers tip off season at home against the Jackson State Tigers

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:44 AM

Jackson State Tigers at Memphis Tigers

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -19.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Tigers host the Jackson State Tigers in the season opener.

Memphis went 26-9 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Memphis Tigers averaged 79.4 points per game last season, 15.9 from the free throw line and 18.3 from beyond the arc.

Jackson State went 14-19 overall with a 6-14 record on the road last season. The Jackson State Tigers averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 18.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

