Memphis Tigers face the Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines (3-1) vs. Memphis Tigers (3-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Tigers square off…

Michigan Wolverines (3-1) vs. Memphis Tigers (3-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Tigers square off against the Michigan Wolverines in Nassau, Bahamas.

Memphis finished 26-9 overall with a 15-6 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 18.2 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 19.5 bench points last season.

Michigan went 18-16 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Wolverines averaged 73.4 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.