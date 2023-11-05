Memphis hosts Jackson State to start season

Jackson State Tigers at Memphis Tigers Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -19.5; over/under is 147.5…

Jackson State Tigers at Memphis Tigers

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -19.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Tigers open the season at home against the Jackson State Tigers.

Memphis went 26-9 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Memphis Tigers allowed opponents to score 71.8 points per game and shoot 40.1% from the field last season.

Jackson State went 6-14 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Jackson State Tigers averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

