Memphis hosts Jackson State for season opener

Jackson State Tigers at Memphis Tigers

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -19.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Tigers open the season at home against the Jackson State Tigers.

Memphis went 26-9 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Memphis Tigers gave up 71.8 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

Jackson State went 14-19 overall with a 6-14 record on the road last season. The Jackson State Tigers shot 42% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

