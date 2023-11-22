Memphis faces Michigan in Nassau, Bahamas

Michigan Wolverines (3-1) vs. Memphis Tigers (3-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is…

Michigan Wolverines (3-1) vs. Memphis Tigers (3-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Tigers square off against the Michigan Wolverines in Nassau, Bahamas.

Memphis finished 26-9 overall with a 15-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 79.4 points per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 35.3% from deep last season.

Michigan went 18-16 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Wolverines averaged 73.4 points per game last season, 12.9 from the free-throw line and 23.1 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

