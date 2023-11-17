Memphis beats Alabama State 92-75

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — David Jones had 22 points in Memphis’ 92-75 victory against Alabama State on Friday night. Jones…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — David Jones had 22 points in Memphis’ 92-75 victory against Alabama State on Friday night.

Jones added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (3-0). Jahvon Quinerly scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Jaykwon Walton had 12 points and was 4-of-9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the foul line.

CJ Hines led the way for the Hornets (1-3) with 19 points, four assists and three steals. Antonio Madlock added 16 points, four assists and two steals for Alabama State. D’ante Bass also had 14 points, six rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.