Meadow’s 12 help Boise State knock off VCU 65-61

The Associated Press

November 24, 2023, 10:53 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Meadow scored 12 points as Boise State beat VCU 65-61 on Friday night in the ESPN Events Invitational.

Meadow shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Broncos (3-2). Tyson Degenhart scored 10 points and Cam Martin finished with eight points.

Max Shulga led the way for the Rams (3-3) with 24 points and eight rebounds. VCU also got 14 points and nine rebounds from Toibu Lawal. In addition, Zeb Jackson finished with eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

