McNeese visits Western Carolina after Woolbright’s 21-point game

McNeese Cowboys (4-0) at Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts the McNeese Cowboys after Vonterius Woolbright scored 21 points in Western Carolina’s 66-64 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Western Carolina finished 9-5 at home last season while going 18-16 overall. The Catamounts allowed opponents to score 70.7 points per game and shoot 43.9% from the field last season.

McNeese finished 11-23 overall last season while going 3-14 on the road. The Cowboys shot 43.1% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

