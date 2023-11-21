McNeese Cowboys and the Texas State Bobcats meet

Texas State Bobcats (2-2) vs. McNeese Cowboys (4-1) Ruston, Louisiana; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -3; over/under…

Texas State Bobcats (2-2) vs. McNeese Cowboys (4-1)

Ruston, Louisiana; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -3; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese Cowboys will face the Texas State Bobcats at Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana.

The Cowboys have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. McNeese ranks fourth in the Southland in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Christian Shumate paces the Cowboys with 9.6 boards.

Texas State went 16-19 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Bobcats averaged 9.9 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

