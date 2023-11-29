McLaurin and Queens take down Gardner-Webb 83-80

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — BJ McLaurin led Queens with 24 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left, and…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — BJ McLaurin led Queens with 24 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left, and the Royals defeated Gardner-Webb 83-80 on Wednesday night.

McLaurin also had 12 rebounds for the Royals (4-4). Chris Ashby scored 23 points while going 8 of 13 (7 for 9 from 3-point range). AJ McKee was 4 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points.

DQ Nicholas led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Gardner-Webb also got 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Caleb Robinson. In addition, Lucas Stieber finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

