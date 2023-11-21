Live Radio
McKinney scores 16 in San Diego’s 67-59 win over Navy

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 12:39 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wayne McKinney III scored 16 points as San Diego beat Navy 67-59 on Monday night.

McKinney also had three steals for the Toreros (4-1). Jimmy Oladokun Jr. added 14 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and they also had five rebounds and three blocks. Deuce Turner shot 5 for 13 (0 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Mike Woods finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Midshipmen (0-4). Austin Benigni added 14 points, five assists and two steals for Navy. Donovan Draper also recorded nine points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

