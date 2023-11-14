McKee puts up 21 as Queens University takes down High Point 74-72

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AJ McKee’s 21 points helped Queens University defeat High Point 74-72 on Tuesday night. McKee had…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AJ McKee’s 21 points helped Queens University defeat High Point 74-72 on Tuesday night.

McKee had six rebounds for the Royals (1-2). BJ McLaurin was 5 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 18 points. Deyton Albury had nine points and was 3 of 13 shooting and 3 of 7 from the free throw line.

Duke Miles finished with 21 points for the Panthers (1-2). Kimani Hamilton added 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for High Point. Kezza Giffa also had eight points.

Queens’ next game is Saturday against Fairfield. High Point plays Iona on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

