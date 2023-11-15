McHenry’s 22 points help Western Kentucky beat Murray State 86-81

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Don McHenry’s 22 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Murray State 86-81 on Tuesday. McHenry was 7…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Don McHenry’s 22 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Murray State 86-81 on Tuesday.

McHenry was 7 of 12 shooting and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Hilltoppers (2-1). Dontaie Allen added 18 points while going 6 of 9 (4 for 5 from 3-point range), and he also had five rebounds. Khristian Lander shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Rob Perry finished with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Racers (2-1). Jacobi Wood added 14 points, four assists and two steals for Murray State. In addition, Brian Moore Jr. had 13 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

