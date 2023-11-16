McDaniel leads Michigan against Long Beach State after 26-point performance

Long Beach State Beach (1-2) at Michigan Wolverines (3-0) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts…

Long Beach State Beach (1-2) at Michigan Wolverines (3-0)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts the Long Beach State Beach after Dug McDaniel scored 26 points in Michigan’s 89-73 victory over the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm.

Michigan went 18-16 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Wolverines averaged 73.4 points per game last season, 12.9 on free throws and 23.1 from 3-point range.

Long Beach State went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Beach averaged 76.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

