McCray’s 24 lead Jacksonville past Fairleigh Dickinson 91-90

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Robert McCray scored 24 points as Jacksonville beat Fairleigh Dickinson 91-90 on Saturday night in the Urban-Bennett Memorial Classic.

McCray shot 8 for 14 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Dolphins (4-2). Gyasi Powell shot 5 for 10, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Bryce Workman added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Workman’s two free throws with 14 seconds left stretched the Dolphins’ lead to 90-84 with 14 seconds left.

Ansley Almonor led the way for the Knights (4-3, Northeast Conference) with 26 points. Sean Moore added 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Fairleigh Dickinson. DeVante Jamison also had 19 points and four assists.

