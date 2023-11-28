McCray leads Jacksonville against Campbell after 24-point performance

Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) at Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces the Campbell…

Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) at Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces the Campbell Fighting Camels after Robert McCray scored 24 points in Jacksonville’s 91-90 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Dolphins are 2-0 on their home court. Jacksonville ranks eighth in the ASUN with 12.8 assists per game led by McCray averaging 3.3.

The Fighting Camels have gone 0-2 away from home. Campbell allows 65.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Jacksonville averages 79.2 points, 14.2 more per game than the 65.0 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 60.2 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 75.8 Jacksonville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is shooting 55.4% and averaging 18.2 points for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Jacksonville.

Anthony Dell’Orso is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Laurynas Vaistaras is averaging 9.7 points and 3.5 rebounds for Campbell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

