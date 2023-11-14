McCollum, Darthard spark Oklahoma to 93-54 romp over Texas State

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Javian McCollum had 15 points, Le’Tre Darthard scored 14 off the bench and Oklahoma breezed to…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Javian McCollum had 15 points, Le’Tre Darthard scored 14 off the bench and Oklahoma breezed to a 93-54 victory over Texas State on Tuesday night.

McCollum hit 6 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer for the Sooners (3-0). Darthard connected on 5 of 9 attempts with two 3-pointers. Reserve John Hugley IV finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Hugley, made all four of his shots, including his only 3-point try, and all three of his free throws. Sam Gowin made both of his shots and all six of his free throws, scoring 10.

McCollum and Darthard scored nine points apiece to lead Oklahoma to a 45-22 lead at halftime. The Sooners shot 56.3% from the floor in the first half and held the Bobcats to 26.7% shooting.

Dylan Dawson led the Bobcats (1-2) with 13 points. Josh O’Garro totaled 10 points and six rebounds.

The Sooners sank 32 of 58 shots overall (55.2%), made 7 of 21 from distance and 22 of 27 at the foul line. The Bobcats shot 31.3% overall (20 of 64), made 5 of 20 from distance and 9 of 11 foul shots.

Oklahoma is 601-125 at home since the Lloyd Noble Center opened in 1975. The Sooners’ 82.7 win percentage at home is the second best in the Big 12. Only Kansas wins more often at home in the conference. The Jayhawks are 847-117 at Allen Fieldhouse (87.8%).

