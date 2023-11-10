Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
McBride’s 19 lead Oral Roberts past Mid-America Christian 74-69

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 10:38 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Issac McBride had 19 points in Oral Roberts’ 74-69 win against Mid-America Christian on Friday night.

McBride added six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (1-1). DeShang Weaver added 18 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds. Kareem Thompson shot 6 for 15 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Magok Manyang finished with 16 points for the Evangels (0-1). Seth Hurd added 12 points for Mid-America Christian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

