McBride leads Oral Roberts against Kansas State after 23-point outing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (4-2)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -15.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces the Kansas State Wildcats after Issac McBride scored 23 points in Oral Roberts’ 65-63 win over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Wildcats are 3-0 on their home court. Kansas State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Oral Roberts ranks eighth in the Summit League with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jailen Bedford averaging 2.2.

Kansas State averages 83.2 points, 10.2 more per game than the 73.0 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 69.0 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 73.7 Kansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Wildcats. Cam Carter is averaging 16.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 41.9% for Kansas State.

McBride averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 21.6 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. DeShang Weaver is averaging 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 blocks for Oral Roberts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.