Mayo leads South Dakota State against Kansas State after 28-point performance

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (1-1)

New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits the Kansas State Wildcats after Zeke Mayo scored 28 points in South Dakota State’s 83-55 victory against the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers.

Kansas State went 26-10 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Wildcats averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

South Dakota State went 13-5 in Summit League play and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The Jackrabbits averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 7.6 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

