Washington, Taylor help No. 12 Texas A&M rally from 21-point deficit to beat Iowa State 73-69

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Solomon Washington had 18 points, Wade Taylor IV scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and No. 12 Texas A&M rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Iowa State 73-69 in the third-place game at the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday night.

Taylor, who averaged 29 points in the first two games of the tourney, hit a jumper from the foul line to make it 66-60 with 1:18 to play.

Texas A&M (6-1) forward Henry Coleman III, who left Friday’s loss to No. 19 Florida Atlantic late in the first half with an ankle injury, didn’t play. Guard Tyrece Radford, limited to 18 minutes against the Owls due to breathing issues, also sat out.

Iowa State (5-2) got 15 points from Milan Momcilovic. Keshon Gilbert scored 14 points and Tamin Lipsey had 10 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

NO. 15 TEXAS 86, WYOMING 63

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Abmas scored a season-best 23 points to lead Texas past Wyoming for its fifth win in six games.

Abmas, a former star at Oral Roberts, shot 8 for 14 from the field, 3 for 6 from long distance and hit all four of his free throws.

Kadin Shedrick added 17 points, two blocks and two steals for the Longhorns (5-1). Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell scored 12 apiece and Mitchell had nine rebounds.

Texas, which was coming off a loss to No. 5 UConn on Monday at the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden, was 12 for 13 from the line and shot 55.7% overall, while Wyoming shot 39%.

Brendan Wenzel, Sam Griffin, who averages 20.4 points, and Cam Manuawu each scored 12 points to lead Wyoming (4-2). Manyawu had 10 rebounds.

NO. 18 COLORADO 85, IONA 68

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 17 points to go over the 1,000-point mark for his career and Colorado shook free in the second half from the relentless pressure of Iona.

Da Silva scored 14 of his points in the first half as he became the 39th member of the school’s 1,000-point club.

KJ Simpson had 15 points for Colorado (5-1), which used an 11-0 run midway through the final half to pull away.

Greg Gordon led Iona with 19 points while Idan Tretout finished with 18 for Iona. Freshman Jeremiah Quigley had 11 points. Wheza Panzo, the Gaels’ second-leading scorer, was held to three points.

NO. 19 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 84, VIRGINIA TECH 50

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 17 points, Vladislav Goldin had 14, and Florida Atlantic beat Virginia Tech to win the ESPN Events Invitational championship.

Johnell Davis had 12 points for FAU (5-1). Martin (eight) and Davis (seven) combined for 15 rebounds.

Virginia Tech (5-2) got 11 points from both Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla. Lynn Kidd had nine point and seven rebounds.

FAU broke the game open late in the first half and early in the second with a 19-0 run to go up 44-24 with 16 1/2 minutes remaining.

