Mason’s 20 lead Missouri State over FGCU 70-61

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 11:38 PM

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Alston Mason’s 20 points helped Missouri State defeat FGCU 70-61 on Friday night at the Paradise Jam.

Mason shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bears (2-1). Donovan Clay scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Matthew Lee had 17 points and shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc.

Isaiah Thompson led the way for the Eagles (1-3) with 15 points and two steals. FGCU also got 14 points from Keeshawn Kellman. Franco Miller Jr. also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

