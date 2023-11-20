Mason leads Missouri State over Abilene Christian 87-69 at Paradise Jam

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Alston Mason’s 21 points helped Missouri State defeat Abilene Christian 87-69 at the Paradise…

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Alston Mason’s 21 points helped Missouri State defeat Abilene Christian 87-69 at the Paradise Jam on Monday night.

Mason also contributed five assists for the Bears (4-1). Donovan Clay scored 19 points and added six rebounds. N.J. Benson shot 8 of 10 from the field to finish with 17 points, while adding 16 rebounds and three blocks.

Airion Simmons led the Wildcats (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and four assists. Abilene Christian also got 14 points and eight rebounds from Hunter Jack Madden. In addition, Ali Abdou Dibba had 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

