Mason and Texas State host No. 16 Texas

Texas State Bobcats (3-4) at Texas Longhorns (5-1)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -19.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits the No. 16 Texas Longhorns after Jordan Mason scored 21 points in Texas State’s 73-66 victory against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Longhorns are 4-0 in home games. Texas is 4-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats have gone 2-2 away from home. Texas State has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

Texas scores 82.0 points, 12.0 more per game than the 70.0 Texas State allows. Texas State averages 65.0 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 67.2 Texas gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Longhorns. Ithiel Horton is averaging 12.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 53.8% for Texas.

Dylan Dawson is shooting 20.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 7.6 points. Brandon Love is averaging 11 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for Texas State.

