Maryland visits No. 21 Villanova following Moore’s 25-point performance

Maryland Terrapins (1-2) at Villanova Wildcats (2-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Villanova hosts the Maryland Terrapins after Justin Moore scored 25 points in Villanova’s 76-72 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

Villanova went 17-17 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Wildcats averaged 69.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.

Maryland finished 22-13 overall with a 2-9 record on the road a season ago. The Terrapins allowed opponents to score 63.5 points per game and shot 42.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

