Maryland Terrapins tip off season at home against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at Maryland Terrapins
College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland Terrapins host the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers for the season opener.
Maryland finished 16-1 at home last season while going 22-13 overall. The Terrapins allowed opponents to score 63.5 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.
Mount St. Mary’s went 6-10 on the road and 13-20 overall last season. The Mountaineers averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 26.7 in the paint, 11.4 off of turnovers and 4.8 on fast breaks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.