Maryland Terrapins tip off season at home against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at Maryland Terrapins

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland Terrapins host the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers for the season opener.

Maryland finished 16-1 at home last season while going 22-13 overall. The Terrapins allowed opponents to score 63.5 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

Mount St. Mary’s went 6-10 on the road and 13-20 overall last season. The Mountaineers averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 26.7 in the paint, 11.4 off of turnovers and 4.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

