Maryland Terrapins begin season at home against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at Maryland Terrapins

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -20.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland Terrapins open the season at home against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

Maryland finished 22-13 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Terrapins averaged 5.5 steals, 3.7 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 6-10 on the road and 13-20 overall a season ago. The Mountaineers averaged 12.4 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

