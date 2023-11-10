Maryland Terrapins and the Davidson Wildcats square off

Davidson Wildcats (1-0) vs. Maryland Terrapins (1-0) Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -11; over/under…

Davidson Wildcats (1-0) vs. Maryland Terrapins (1-0)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -11; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland Terrapins will face the Davidson Wildcats at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina.

Maryland finished 22-13 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Terrapins averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 13.3 bench points last season.

Davidson went 16-16 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 32.5% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

