Maryland starts season at home against Mount St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at Maryland Terrapins College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -18.5; over/under…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at Maryland Terrapins

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -18.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland Terrapins begin the season at home against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

Maryland finished 22-13 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Terrapins averaged 11.4 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 13-20 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Mountaineers allowed opponents to score 67.0 points per game and shot 42.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.