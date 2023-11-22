Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Notre Dame following Hupstead’s 22-point outing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -11.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Troy Hupstead scored 22 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 83-80 overtime win against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

Notre Dame finished 11-21 overall with an 11-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Fighting Irish averaged 69.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.1 last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 18-13 overall with a 7-9 record on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 19.3 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

