Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks play the Longwood Lancers in non-conference play

Longwood Lancers (1-1) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-1)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks take on the Longwood Lancers in out-of-conference action.

Maryland-Eastern Shore went 18-13 overall last season while going 10-3 at home. The Hawks averaged 69.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.3 last season.

Longwood finished 20-12 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Lancers averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

