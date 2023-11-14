Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks play the Longwood Lancers in non-conference play

Longwood Lancers (1-1) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-1)
Princess Anne, Maryland; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks take on the Longwood Lancers in out-of-conference action.
Maryland-Eastern Shore went 18-13 overall last season while going 10-3 at home. The Hawks averaged 69.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.3 last season.
Longwood finished 20-12 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Lancers averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from 3-point range.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
