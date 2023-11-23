Marshall visits No. 16 Kentucky following Wagner’s 22-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky plays…

Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-1)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after D.J. Wagner scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 96-88 overtime victory over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on their home court. Kentucky is third in the SEC with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Tre Mitchell averaging 8.0.

The Thundering Herd play their first true road game after going 2-3 with a 1-3 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Marshall averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Kentucky averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.8 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves is scoring 18.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wildcats. Rob Dillingham is averaging 16.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Kentucky.

Kevon Voyles is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Nate Martin is averaging 13.0 points and 9.4 rebounds for Marshall.

