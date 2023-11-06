Live Radio
Marshall Thundering Herd start season at home against the Queens Royals

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:41 AM

Queens Royals at Marshall Thundering Herd

Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -6.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Marshall Thundering Herd open the season at home against the Queens Royals.

Marshall finished 24-8 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Thundering Herd averaged 17.5 assists per game on 30.8 made field goals last season.

Queens went 7-10 on the road and 18-15 overall last season. The Royals gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

