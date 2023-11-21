Marshall Thundering Herd square off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Marshall Thundering Herd will play the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Marshall finished 24-8 overall with an 11-2 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Thundering Herd averaged 17.5 assists per game on 30.8 made field goals last season.

The Golden Grizzlies have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Oakland ranks fifth in the Horizon League giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

